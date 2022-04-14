French Instagrammer shares his dance video on Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram dance cover on Tip Tip Barsa song from Sooryavanshi

Bollywood music is all the rage for content creators on social media. From cricketer David Warner to Ruhee Dosani, videos posted by social media influencers and celebrities that are viral tend to have some Bollywood connect. A French Instagrammer named Jika is popular for making dance videos on Bollywood songs and his latest clip on Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is making waves on the internet and especially desis are showering love on the dance cover.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jika is seen dancing with a group of kids in an empty stadium to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. They are seen recreating the hook step and adding a couple of their dance moves to the mix. The video has been got more than 20,000 likes on Instagram. Indian fans are especially Jika and the group of kids dancing to this song.

Jika is known for mixing hip-hop and freestyle dance moves in his videos and for his Bollywood song covers, he recreates the hook step, as he did in Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, was a huge hit both domestically and internationally after it was released in Diwali last year. It was the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 200 crore or more at the domestic box office. The Tip Tip Barsa Paani recreation was also like by the fans, especially Akshay and Katrina's