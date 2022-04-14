'Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden's suit?' ask Twitter after video of US President's Iowa speech goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BENNYJOHNSON Joe Biden's video during Iowa speech goes viral

US President Joe Biden is yet again ruling the headlines, however, this time the reason has amused the netizens. The President was at the bioprocessing centre in Menlo, Iowa and was talking about the decreasing gas prices by about 10 cents a gallon when something dropped on his suit. A Twitter user Benny Johnson observed the video and asked on Twitter if it was bird poop that fell on Biden. The video shows a splash right over the American flag pin worn by him.

The video has now gone viral on the internet and everyone is noticing the splash. Twitterati was quick enough to bring their own explanations as soon as the video surfaced on the internet. One user said, "Whatever bird did this should be our new National bird!" Another quipped, "score one for the bird."

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, the US has committed $1.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its "special military operation" on February 24. President Joe Biden has said his administration will provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million worth of military aid due to what Washington anticipated to be a "wider assault" by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

"As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," Biden added on Wednesday in a statement.