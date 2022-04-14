Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHANGEORG_INDIA Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Marriage: Fans sign petition urging couple to reveal details; share memes

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is set to take place today at the groom's house in Mumbai, excitement is on the next level among fans as well as celebrities. Social media is filled with pictures and videos of the guests and the decoration that has taken place at the bride and the groom's house. Despite the fact that we have seen photos of the family members -- Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan etc, a glimpse of the two stars is yet to be seen. Meanwhile, fans of Ralia have started an online petition asking both Alia and Ranbir to divulge more details about their big day. Apart from this, Twitter on Thursday got filled with not just congratulatory messages but also memes revolving around their much-awaited union.

Speaking about the online petition, it reads, "While they both have publicly expressed their love for each other several times, they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding. It has made us so disappointed. We wish to respect their privacy. But for the sake of the love of their fans, I would request them to reveal the details of wedding festivities, outfits of each day to the paparazzi so that it reaches their millions of fans. It will give us so much joy, hope and happiness!"

Meanwhile, many users took to Twitter and shared memes on how paps are having a tough time covering their guarded wedding. Not only this but there were others who took a dig at how the Ranbir and Alia have left their one-sided lovers/fans broken-hearted.

Earlier today, Alia's mother and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, were spotted entering Ranbir's Bandra residence for the Haldi festivities prior to the upcoming wedding ceremony. Yesterday, after attending Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony, the mother-daughter duo confirmed details regarding the highly speculated wedding date.

Prior to the Mehendi ceremony, a pooja was also organised on Wednesday at Ranbir's residence in memory of his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer.