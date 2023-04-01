After Pope, AI puts Elon Musk in white puffer jacket. Billionaire shares viral pic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER After Pope, AI puts Elon Musk in white puffer jacket

Trending News: Artificial Intelligence is the new rockstar and we're all living in its concert! AI tools have taken over our lives faster than a speeding bullet and let's talk about the fashion statement it's making these days. Remember the picture of Pope Francis in a white puffer jacket that broke the internet? Well, the internet was reminded of it once again when Elon Musk's AI-generated picture in a bougie puffer jacket and gold chain went viral.

The Tesla chief posted a picture of himself wearing a fur sweater, a white puffer jacket with gold details, a big chain, and sunglasses on Twitter. "Just borrowed my friend's jacket wdyt?" the billionaire wrote in the caption. The picture went insanely viral online, leaving the Twitterati in a frenzy.

Take a look at Elon Musk's tweet here:

Several people even started a "who wore it better" debate. Some said Elon rocked it, while others thought the Pope pulled it off with more finesse.

And amidst all this, a Twitter handle named Sir Doge Of The Coin posted a bunch of AI images of Elon wearing oversized jackets and gold chains. Looks like Elon's fashion sense is the new muse for AI!

And the internet is loving it! Users are commenting on how AI can create a better Elon Musk than Elon himself. One user even joked about how Elon and the Pope must be shopping at the same store for their oversized puffer jackets. And we couldn't agree more!

On the other hand, the AI image of Pope Francis that started this trend fooled many on the internet, including celebrity Chrissy Teigen. According to NBC News, the image was created using an AI app called mid-journey and was posted on Reddit before it went viral on Twitter. The picture features Pope Francis wearing his zucchetto skull cap and a crucifix hanging outside the large white coat.

