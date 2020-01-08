What happened when Bill Gates turned Secret Santa for this US woman

Shelby got a 37 KG box gift box from her secret Santa Bill Gates

Coming out of Christmas feels can be a tough task especially when your Secret Santa was as cool as this woman from Michigan. Shelby has the surprise of her life after she received a huge box from her 'Secret Santa'. She had participated in Reddit's online version of Secret Santa and her Secret Santa was none other than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Shelby got an alert from the shipping partner to collect her parcel but when she reached there, she could not believe her eyes. There was 37 KG huge box waiting for her and she could believe her ears after she was told by shipping employees that she got this package from Bill Gates.

The box was so huge that it wouldn’t fit her car, so, she asked her husband to pick her up in a bigger car but that too wasn’t big enough to fir the car. So, she finally had to unwrap her at the courier partner's office.

Raise your hand if matching with Bill Gates for #RedditGifts Secret Santa is a life goal. 🙋‍♀️Just when she needed it most, one lucky giftee (u/szor) struck Secret Santa gold & was blessed with the Christmas of a lifetime. Well done, @BillGates. https://t.co/pZelK3ao9v pic.twitter.com/RY4DrKHU6g — Reddit (@reddit) December 21, 2019

The gifts included books, a Harry Potter Santa hat, a giant Hogwarts castle and an R2D2 puzzle. She also got a pair of elaborate Lego building sets and a bound manuscript of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby with scans of the author’s handwritten notes as he was writing the novel.

This became all the more special for her after she got to know that Bill Gates had made a donation in her mother's memory to the American Heart Association. Shelby had lost her mother in March this year just 10 days ahead of her marriage.

Bill also wrote a note for her Shelby that said, "I know no gift will ever make up for losing someone so important to you. I was very sorry to hear about your mom and I’ve made a donation to the American Heart Association in her memory. I hope you and your family find your new normal this holiday season."

Shelby has been participating in Reddit gift exchange programs for a long time and this was her 95th time and surely this won’t be her last.