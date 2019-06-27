Spine chilling viral video of a teenage boy catching baby falling from a window will give you goosebumps

Image Source : GOOGLE A 17-year-old boy saved 2-year-old girl

Dramatic CCTV footage has captured the moment when a two-year-old girl was caught by a teenager as she fell from the window of her family's second-floor apartment in Turkey. The baby was miraculously saved by the boy. The video is spread on the internet as quick as a wildfire.

Local media reporter from Turkey, state that Doha Muhammed,2, was playing in her apartment where one window was left open and then she fell from the gap. Feuzi Zabaat,17 was luckily standing on the street under the window and noticed the baby and caught her before she hit the ground. Fortunately, Doha is fine and is not injured.

Not all heroes wear cape. Viewers praised Feuzi and one viewer wrote 'Hero'. Another viewer wrote, " Just imagine if the guy did not look up, it will be a different story. Miracle does happen. Thank you, young Hero, from Turkey"

Doha's family could not thank Feuzi enough and rewarded him with 200 Turkish Liras (Rs 2,395)

Feuzi works on the same street as Doha Muhammed's residence at a frame workshop. After the incident, Zabaat said, "I did what was necessary for the love of Allah," as per the Reuters report.