Spoiler! New leaked pics of SpiderMan No Way Home have Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland sharing hug

Spider-Man, the web slinging superhero will be taking over the town with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it is almost impossible to stay away from spoilers. Ahead of the film's release, leaked pictures and videos from the film have taken the social media by storm. Wednesday morning, the Internet went into a meltdown after new pictures of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland surfaced on the Internet.

Spoiler Alert! You are being warned that an important detail of the plot development is about to be revealed next.

In the photos, the three Spider-Mans from the Marvel cinematic Universe can be seen sharing a hug. In another set of photos, they are seen standing up for one another after a seemingly intense action sequence. While the makers have consistently denied the presence of the two actors in tom Holland starrer, fans were not convinced. In fact, the Wikipedia page of the film also played a spoil sport, apparently conforming that Maguire and Garfield will reprise their roles as Spider-Mans. Check out viral pictures of Spider-Man: No Way Home here!

This is not the first time that leaked pictures confirmed Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield's role in the film. Previous leaks too indicated the same.

For the unversed, Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took over as the web-slinger superhero in a franchise reboot from 2012 to 2014. Holland made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will pick up from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' ended with his identity as Spider-Man revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises.

