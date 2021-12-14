Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home: Twitterati raise stakes, bet thousands on Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHANLFTV; MARVELMANIAC_ Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

As we move closer to the release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the murmurs around the non-stop speculations about the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of the iconic character and questions concerning the new narrative of the upcoming Marvel film have only increased. While, Maguire and Garfield's have denied their appearance in the movie, this hasn't stopped fans from believing it, however.

Despite some supposed 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' leaks, in the form of both images and videos being released, their involvement in the film is unconfirmed. Ahead of the release of the new Spider-Man film, fans have raised the stakes on social media and betting thousands of dollars on Maguire and Garfield.

"If Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield aren’t in #SpiderManNoWayHome , I'll give everyone that likes/retweets and follows $1000," wrote a Twitter user. Another upped the stakes writing, "If Tobey and Andrew aren’t in #SpiderManNoWayHome I will give someone who RT’s this $5000."

Also, memes about disappointed fans on the possibility of the absence of Maguire and Garfield also made rounds on the Internet.

Some anxious fans are ready for the spoilers too. All they want is a confirmation on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider Man in the film. "Look. I hate spoilers as much as the next guy. But with the press seeing Spider-Man tonight, I just REALLY want to know if Tobey and Andrew are in the film, nothing else. If you have information, feel free to DM me. #SpiderManNoWayHome," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland's Spider-Man will have many enemies to face, and many believe that he will have some help from some very familiar faces as villains such as Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and what appears to be a new and updated version of Electro are confirmed to return.

'No Way Home' tells the tale of Peter Parker/Spider-Man played by Holland as he seeks the help of Doctor Strange to make the world forget that his superhero identity was unveiled. However, the spell goes awry and opens the door to the multiverse.

Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took over as the web-slinger superhero in a franchise reboot from 2012 to 2014 in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Whereas, Holland made his first on-screen appearance as the iconic superhero Spider-Man in 2016.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16.