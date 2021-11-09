Spider-Man No Way Home pic leaked: Photos of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire in one frame go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BONEKAPOTA Spider-Man No Way Home pic leaked

If you're a fan of Spider-Man movies, you must be aware of the hype around Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is said to be reuniting the three Spider-Mans --Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire -- of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there has been no official confirmation about the same, an alleged leaked photo has increased the anticipation of the reunion. In the leaked pic leaked, the three actors can be seen together in one frame. The photo has gone viral on social media and is being shared across fan pages.

Along with this, another photo shows Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan with Marissa Tomei as Aunt May. Things got more interesting when Charlie Cox made an appearance in the frame. He is known for playing Daredevil in the hit Netflix series. The actor is seen sporting his statement grey suit, red glasses and a walking stick in his hand. The viral photos have ‘The John Campea Show’ watermark on them. See the Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked pics here:

Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took over as the web-slinger superhero in a franchise reboot from 2012 to 2014. Holland made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016.

It was recently also reported that actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third part of the revived "Spider-Man" franchise.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" follows "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019). The film is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya as Parker's girlfriend MJ, acob Batalon as Peter Parker's friend Ned, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange. The film is slated to release on December 17 this year.