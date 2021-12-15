Spider-Man No Way Home: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield will join Tom Holland, states Wikipedia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CINEMATICSPOT SpiderMan: No Way Home

The makers of the Marvel movie have consistently denied the speculations

The film will hit theaters on Dec 16 in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been making noise globally for more than one reason. Marvel fans are super excited to see villains from previous Spider-Man movies reuniting, in addition to Doctor Strange's adventures with Tom Holland as Peter Parker. But there's something more that got everybody talking about the film. It is Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The two actors are expected to reprise their roles and Spider-Mans giving way to Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. While, the makers and the actors have denied the speculations, fans across the globe are not convinced.

Ahead of the film's release, rumours gained momentum when Spider-Man: No Way Home's Wikipedia page mentioned Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's name in the cast section. Detailing their roles in the film, the page mentions, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, adding, "An alternate version of Parker. Maguire reprises his role from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy."

Whereas for Andrew Garfield it adds, "Peter Parker / Spider-Man: An alternate version of Parker. Garfield reprises his role from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man films." Can this be taken as a confirmation? Well, that's something the film, which is releasing on Dec 16 will let us know.

Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took over as the web-slinger superhero in a franchise reboot from 2012 to 2014. Holland made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will pick up from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' ended with his identity as Spider-Man revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises. so far we know that villains including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from 2002's 'Spider-Man', Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius from 'Spider-Man 2', Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from 'Spider-Man 3', Rhys Ifans' the Lizard from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and Jamie Foxx's Electro from 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be returning for new Spider-Man film.