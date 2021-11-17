Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield edited out from Tom Holland's video?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ISABELLEEMARK Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer fan edit

After much hullabaloo, the much talked about trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' dropped on Wednesday. Fans were excited to see Tom Holland as the web slinging superhero and the villains from its universe. The presence of so many bad guys from previous franchises of 'Spider-Man' has led to expectations that the actors who previously played the character such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up as well. However, they were disappointed that former Spider-Mans Maguire and Garfield did not feature in the trailer. However, fans think the makers smartly edited out the portions featuring the two actors.

A clip from the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer has gone viral on social media with fans claiming that while Maguire and Garfield are not seen in the trailer they are definitely there in the scene. They think the makers edited them out of the scene for the trailer. Here's what netizens have to say:

Sharing their disappointment on not seeing Maguire and Garfield in the trailer video, fans also posted hilarious memes and jokes on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home starts from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' had ended as his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of the 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from 2002's 'Spider-Man'. Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius from 'Spider-Man 2', Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from 'Spider-Man 3', Rhys Ifans' the Lizard from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and Jamie Foxx's Electro from 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 17.