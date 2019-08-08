Robert Vadra shares his own memes, says 'I have a good sense of humour'

Robert Vadra, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, has gone viral again on social media. Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, netizens flooded the social media with memes and jokes that featured Robert Vadra. Bemused with pictures going viral on the internet featuring him as a subject of all the memes, Robert Vadra took to his Facebook to share a few of them advised the trolls to not play with issues that can be sensitive to other people.

Robert Vadra started his post saying that he just can’t understand the passion of trolls to make mems on him. He further states that he is glad he had a good sense of humour but sensitive issues that affect other people should be respected. He says, “What’s the obsession, with me ?!!....I’m glad I have a good sense of humour. But sensitive issues affecting the people, who bear a life changing dynamic from States to Union Territories, must be respected, with their emotions too. All the citizens of our country are equal.” Check out his post here-

For the uninitiated, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. While it has been a controversial topic for 70 years, the conversation about revoking it has never died.

