India scraps Article 370 and 35A: Twitter explodes with hilarious memes and jokes

India scraps Article 370 and 35A: Twitter explodes with with hilarious memes and jokes

India scraps Article 370 and 35A: As Home Minister Amit Shah announced to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, netizens have exploded the internet with viral jokes and memes. From hailing the Home Minister on the decision to applauding Modi Sarkar, Twitter users went berserk after the announcement and took to Twitter to share their opinions and thoughts. Along with joining their voices in support of the decision, internet users also came up with the most hilarious memes and jokes that will make you roll on the floor laughing. Check out what twitterati has in store-

pttt se head shot ......are iye bhii headshot thaa.....abb to live pub g chlega....#370gaya pic.twitter.com/mg0KIS5aA7 — Samar Raj (@rajsamar81) August 5, 2019

Good luck to whoever is going to give upsc mains exams #370gaya pic.twitter.com/QwS3Cy7XhO — Sim (@BTSionysus) August 5, 2019

28 states. 9 Union Territories.

Children, please correct your Civics and Geography text books #Article370 Removed 😍❤️ #370gaya. #AmitShah pic.twitter.com/oMF8x0utzY — Biswajit Gaigaria (@BGaigaria) August 5, 2019

Separatists soch rahe the ki sirf article 35A hatega

& Now they are like this #370gaya pic.twitter.com/QNYAKz9XHY — tweeting_girl (@usernotfound320) August 5, 2019

For the unversed, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. While it has been a controversial topic for 70 years now, the conversation about revoking it has never died.

