Monday, August 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
Breaking now
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. India scraps Article 370 and 35A: Twitter explodes with hilarious memes and jokes

India scraps Article 370 and 35A: Twitter explodes with hilarious memes and jokes

As Home Minister Amit Shah announced to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, netizens have exploded the internet with viral jokes and memes.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 14:11 IST
Representative News Image

India scraps Article 370 and 35A: Twitter explodes with with hilarious memes and jokes 

India scraps Article 370 and 35A: As Home Minister Amit Shah announced to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, netizens have exploded the internet with viral jokes and memes. From hailing the Home Minister on the decision to applauding Modi Sarkar, Twitter users went berserk after the announcement and took to Twitter to share their opinions and thoughts. Along with joining their voices in support of the decision, internet users also came up with the most hilarious memes and jokes that will make you roll on the floor laughing. Check out what twitterati has in store-

For the unversed, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. While it has been a controversial topic for 70 years now, the conversation about revoking it has never died. 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  