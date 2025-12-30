BTS' V turns 30: Band members give him the tightest hug, join birthday celebrations post military service BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, celebrated his 30th birthday on December 30, 2025, with a series of livestreams from the HYBE building. The celebration turned into a special reunion as fellow members RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and later Jin joined him.

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, marked his 30th birthday on December 30, 2025, with a surprise-filled celebration that turned into a joyful BTS reunion at the HYBE building. A video from their union is going viral.

Fans were in for a treat as BTS members came together through a series of livestreams, their first such public gathering since completing mandatory military service.

BTS members reunite to celebrate V's 30th birthday

V kicked off the celebrations with an early-morning livestream on Weverse to spend time with fans. Soon after, the moment became even more special when Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Jungkook joined him on the rooftop of the HYBE building. The boy band members were seen dressed warmly against the cold. Together, they laughed, danced, sang and shared playful moments while celebrating V's birthday.

The livestream from the rooftop was loved by fans for how candid it was. Several ARMY members commented on how lovely their chaos seemed. The members hugged, shook hands and congratulated V, a moment that was cherished by BTS fans across the globe. Their chemistry and ease with each other reminded fans why BTS members remain so special, despite their break in between. Watch the viral BTS video here:

BTS Suga was missing from the celebrations

Later, Jin joined the livestreams, adding to the excitement. Suga, however, was missing from the celebration as he was unwell. Fans quickly noticed his absence and joked online about editing him into group photos. During the multiple broadcasts, the BTS members also extended warm New Year wishes and also dropped subtle hints about making their much-awaited comeback, sending the ARMY into a frenzy.

There was more to the celebrations. V also hosted a third livestream from the HYBE gym, offering fans a glimpse into the group’s fitness routines and everyday moments.

This birthday reunion comes months after all seven members completed their military service in June 2025. In fact, this is one of their rare videos together after completing their service. BTS is now gearing up for a major comeback, reportedly slated for March next year. They are also planning a world tour, with speculation that India could be among the tour destinations.

