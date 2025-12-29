Is BTS coming to India in 2026? V’s 'Namaste' sparks tour buzz among Indian ARMYs BTS fans in India are buzzing after V greeted Indian ARMYs during a live session, hinting that the global K-pop group may finally tour India in 2026.

There is a huge fanbase for the South Korean boy band BTS across the world, including India. Fans are eagerly awaiting the seven-member group to perform in India. Adding to the excitement, BTS's Kim Taehyung, also known as V, has recently dropped hints about an upcoming India tour.

In a recent live interaction, the BTS member V nearly confirmed the news, leaving K-pop fans excited and hopeful for the group's first-ever performance in India. Read on for more details.

Is BTS coming to India in 2026? What we know so far

During his recent Weverse live session on December 27, singer and songwriter Kim Taehyung greeted fans and said, "Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year." While he didn't directly confirm any tour dates or cities, social media users quickly interpreted this as a hint that BTS might finally be planning their most-awaited India tour.

Soon after, clips from the live session started circulating online.

BTS Concert in India 2026: What fans are expecting

Indian fans are hoping their favourite cities will be included in the BTS India tour. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the tour dates or locations for BTS's India tour.

About BTS band

The South Korean band BTS was formed in 2010 and is managed by Big Hit Music, a record label under South Korean entertainment company HYBE Corporation.

For the unversed, all seven members of BTS, including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, completed their military service in June 2025 and are expected to launch a full group tour in 2026.

