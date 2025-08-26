BTS' V throws ceremonial first pitch at Los Angeles 'Dodgers Game', wins hearts online | Watch BTS member V threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Monday night. Several pictures and videos of V practicing on the field is winning hearts on the internet. Watch the video here.

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, widely recognised as V, stole the spotlight as he threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Monday night. The moment quickly became the talk of the internet, with BTS fans also known as 'ARMY' flooding social media platforms with excitement.

Several pictures and videos surfaced online showing V practicing on the field. In the now-viral clips, the K-pop star can be seen confidently stepping up to the mound and pitching towards Dodgers' pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He delivered a clean left-handed strike.

BTS' V throws ceremonial first pitch at Los Angeles Dodgers Game

For the event, V was dressed in a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with the number 7, and paired it with faded blue jeans. Social media users praised his fashion sense. One user wrote, "It's so adorable, my love! Thank you for giving us an incredible moment. WE LOVE YOU, KIM TAEHYUNG V AT DODGERS STADIUM TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM PROUD OF YOU, TAEHYUNG"

Another user added, "In 2014 Taehyung was at Dodger stadium cheering with excitement now in 2025 he’s back at the same stadium but this time to throw the opening pitch."

It is significant to note that the jersey number also held symbolic value for ARMY, as seven represents the seven BTS members who continue to inspire millions of fans worldwide.

This isn’t the first time a BTS member has created headlines at a major sporting event, but V's appearance at Dodger Stadium was a special moment for fans. Before him, BTS' Jin served as a torchbearer for South Korea in the Paris Olympics Torch Relay 2024.

About the band 'BTS'

For those who may not know, BTS is also known as 'Bangtan Boys' and it consists of seven members, which include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The South Korean band was formed in 2010.

