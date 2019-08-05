Monday, August 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
Breaking now
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Govt scraps Article 370; Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh to be UTs: Bollywood celebs react on Twitter

Govt scraps Article 370; Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh to be UTs: Bollywood celebs react on Twitter

Bollywood celebrities react to Article 370 getting scrapped: From author Chetan Bhagat to Raveena Tandon and Babita Phogat, many celebrities tweeted about it. Here’s what they are saying.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 13:05 IST
Representative News Image

Centre scraps Article 370; Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh to be UTs: Bollywood celebs react on Twitter

Bollywood celebrities react to Article 370 getting scrapped: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday revoked clauses of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir amid uproar by the opposition members. Article 35A gives exclusive rights to Jammu & Kashmir residents in jobs, lands, etc and the announcement has stirred a storm on social media with netizens pouring out their opinions about the same. In the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said: "I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)." Following the announcement, not just Twitterati but Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to react on Article 370 getting scrapped. From author Chetan Bhagat to Raveena Tandon and Babita Phogat, many celebrities tweeted about it. Here’s what they are saying-

 

Also read:

Jammu & Kashmir Crisis: Zaira Wasim, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan and other celebrities react on the turmoil

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMalaika Arora opens up on son Arhaan Khan's Bollywood debut Next StoryKajol in Aap Ki Adalat: Actress reveals how she lost her memory during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in throwback video  