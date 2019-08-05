Govt scraps Article 370; Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh to be UTs: Bollywood celebs react on Twitter

Centre scraps Article 370; Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh to be UTs: Bollywood celebs react on Twitter

Bollywood celebrities react to Article 370 getting scrapped: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday revoked clauses of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir amid uproar by the opposition members. Article 35A gives exclusive rights to Jammu & Kashmir residents in jobs, lands, etc and the announcement has stirred a storm on social media with netizens pouring out their opinions about the same. In the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said: "I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)." Following the announcement, not just Twitterati but Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to react on Article 370 getting scrapped. From author Chetan Bhagat to Raveena Tandon and Babita Phogat, many celebrities tweeted about it. Here’s what they are saying-

HM Amit Shah: Jammu and Kashmir to be a union territory with legislature and Ladakh to be union territory without legislature pic.twitter.com/nsEL5Lr15h — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019

देश की आजादी देखने का मुझे सौभाग्य नहीं मिला, 🇮🇳

कश्मीर को 370 35A से मुक्ति मिल जाए यह मेरा परम सौभाग्य होगा

भारत माता की जय🇮🇳

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) August 5, 2019

August 5, 2019. Kashmir is finally free. Free to grow, free to make a future. #Article370 goes. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

Kashmir has cost India so much - suffering in the state, terror all over, lakhs of crores in extra defense budget, soldiers losing their lives. Meanwhile, hundreds of fancy conferences pretending to solve the issue. Time it all stops. #OneCountryOneSystem #Article370 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

Anyone using the removal of #Article370 as an excuse to disturb peace and instigate violence is an enemy of the state. Let the country be run peacefully. Do not do anything you will regret. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

Article 370 never gave Kashmiris freedom. It only created selfish leaders who created a terror filled society and robbed Kashmiri youth of opportunity. It is finally time for it to go. Anyone objects, tell them loudly: One Country, One System. #Article370 #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

Isko kehte hain sarkar ... 👏👏👏👏wah!!! @narendramodi ji ka naam Bharat ke itihaas mein sunehre shabdon mein likha jayega 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/vQM0cq8wUc — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 5, 2019

Filmi heroes wear capes and have super natural powers to fly but real heroes have super powers of vision, strength of character, will power, and decades of perseverance #realsuperhero #rolemodel 👏👏👏 ⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/kVW3whIOWq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 5, 2019

