Jammu & Kashmir Crisis: Zaira Wasim, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan and other celebrities react on the turmoil

Various celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zaira Wasim, Shruti Seth, Gauahar Khan etc have taken to their social media handles to share their views on the Jammu and Kashmir turmoil.

New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 12:08 IST
The prominent politcians of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone are subjected to house arrest. As per the latest reports, tension has escalated in the valley and section 144 has been imposed in the entire district of Srinagar. Public meetings, rallies, public gatherings have been banned and mobile services have been suspended. The schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts.

There are talks that the Centre might do away with the Centre is planning to do away with the Article 35A that give exclusive rights to Jammu & Kashmir residents in jobs, lands, etc. Meanwhile, various celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zaira Wasim, Gauahar Khan, Anupam Kher etc have taken to their social media handles to express their views on the matter.

Have a look:

Addressing the Parliament on Kashmir issue, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to revoke various clauses of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.  Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

