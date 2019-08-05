Jammu & Kashmir Crisis: Zaira Wasim, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan and other celebrities react on the turmoil

The prominent politcians of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone are subjected to house arrest. As per the latest reports, tension has escalated in the valley and section 144 has been imposed in the entire district of Srinagar. Public meetings, rallies, public gatherings have been banned and mobile services have been suspended. The schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts.

There are talks that the Centre might do away with the Centre is planning to do away with the Article 35A that give exclusive rights to Jammu & Kashmir residents in jobs, lands, etc. Meanwhile, various celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zaira Wasim, Gauahar Khan, Anupam Kher etc have taken to their social media handles to express their views on the matter.

ALSO READ: Jammu & Kashmir Turmoil: Hotels cancel bookings, water bottles priced at Rs 100 amidst crisis

Have a look:

What the hell us happening ??? May Allah keep every one safe ! In Kashmir https://t.co/bVicpsYOO7 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 5, 2019

My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace 🙏🏻 #KashmirNeedsAttention — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 5, 2019

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Kya haalat ho gayi hain insaan ki,

Ab jannat se bhi takleef hain? — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) August 5, 2019

Both, my mind & heart are still back in Kashmir with Indian army & Indian Kashmiri brothers and sisters... #Kashmir #KashmirUnderThreat — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 4, 2019

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

Both, my mind & heart are still back in Kashmir with Indian army & Indian Kashmiri brothers and sisters... #Kashmir #KashmirUnderThreat — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 4, 2019

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor to play an air hostess in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3

Addressing the Parliament on Kashmir issue, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to revoke various clauses of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.