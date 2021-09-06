Neeraj Chopra's no nonsense reaction to question about balancing sex life and training wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEERAJ CHOPRA Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. At once the athlete became an Internet sensation gaining thousands of followers. Incidentally, he became a topic of interest and netizens were piqued to know every little detail about him. Of late, a video of the athlete is going viral. In the video, he is being asked about balancing his athletic training and sex life. Chopra was seemingly taken aback and seemed uncomfortable with the question.

He tried to dodge the question by saying "Sorry sir, I have said sorry." However, when he was probed about it again, he sternly says, "Please sir, aapke question se mera man bhar gaya hai (Please sir, I am done with your questions)."

Neeraj's no non-sense reaction has been lauded by netizens. Slamming the questions filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "I think there is a kind of competition going on between journalists that who takes the cringiest interview of #NeerajChopra."

Whereas, a Twitter user wrote, "If you thought Malishka was Cringe WATCH Rajeev Sethi go a STEP FURTHER. He asked Neeraj Chopra: "How Do you Balance your Sеx Life with your training??" Disgusted Neeraj replied "Aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya." Another said, "What are these people thinking? Don't they have any kind of manners at all? What does it take to have a proper formal interview! This keeps getting worse and worse. Do they interview cricket stars the same way or am I missing something here?"

"It seems that the only person who is determined to cross the 90m mark in his next throw and take his country to greater heights is #NeerajChopra himself. Everyone else is worried and curious about everything except the Javelin!" said a user appreciating the athlete.