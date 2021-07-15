Loki Episode 6 Twitter Reactions: Marvel fans can't get over Tom Hiddleston, Sylvie and He Who Remains

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKI Loki Poster

If by any chance you happened to open social media platforms you must have had at least one brush with a Marvel fan who can't stop talking about Loki Season 6. There have been spoilers out of context memes floating on Instagram Stories or questions about Loki season finale on Twitter or bizarre theories on Reddit about He Who Remains and Loki season 2. Seems like Loki episode 6 has become the talk of the town and going through fan reactions, Marvel fans seem to have loved the season finale.

Loki episode 6 has had many high points including the shaping of multiverse theory, He Who Remains and a twist in Loki-Sylvie and Mobius-Ravonna's relationship. Take a look at ho fans are reacting to the episode on Twitter, you can be assured there are no spoilers in here:

Marvel's web show Loki has been engage fans thoroughly. There’s action, drama, betrayal and a world revolving around the Time Variance Authority that’s keeping Loki and Sylvie on their toes and through the last month Loki has taken fans on a hell of a ride. Through the release of five episodes of the series, there’s a lot that has surprised the fans about the anti-hero’s journey with TVA and a lot more that still has to be revealed. Played by Tom Hiddleston, who returns as the stubborn and mischievous title character Loki, is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, Loki season 1 has six episodes.

Disney+ has renewed the popular Marvel television series for a second season. The announcement was made during the end credits of the sixth episode and season one finale on Wednesday. The credits revealed a case file with a red stamp reading, "Loki will return in season 2." No additional details about the upcoming season were shared.

