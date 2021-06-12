'Happy birthday to the legend roaster': Netizens flood internet with wishes for YouTuber Carry Minati

Image Source : TWITTER/@MAI_NOOB_HU Netizens wish YouTuber Carry Minati on birthday

Popular YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is celebrating his 22nd birthday today (June 12) Just after midnight, the popular roaster took to his Twitter and wrote '22.' The Faridabad YouTuber enjoys a huge fanbase in India and all his videos have broken records when it comes to viewership. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his roasts videos. While he has been under the scanner for being an 'online bully' or spreading negativity, the social media sensation has always maintained that his videos are for fun and have made a 'positive impact' as well in society.

On his birthday, netizens flooded Twitter with amazing birthday wishes for Ajey Nagar. '#CarryMinati' also started trending on top. Lauding his accomplishments, one Twitter user wrote, "The most subscribed Indian individual on YouTube! Guy who gained massive fan following after YouTube vs TikTok battle! Happy Birthday to one of the most famous influencers!!@CarryMinati What he’s achieved at such a young age is highly commendable!!" Another tweeted, "Happy Birthday to one of the most amazing person & roaster of India. Always be HAPPYx100." "This man has changed the definition of Video Roast It his Birthday Today. Happy Birthday to the Legend Roaster," said another.

Check out the birthday wishes for Ajey Nagar here-

In January, Carry Minati took over YouTube as he dropped his song titled 'Vardaan' on the video-sharing platform YouTube. The video premiered on January 17, 2021. In the music video the YouTuber showcased his journey of success. Also, his last song Yalgar featured in Abhishek Bachchan's film The Big Bull.

Meanwhile, Carry is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. He will play a fictionalized version of himself. Devgn began shooting for MayDay in December last year. He stars in the thriller with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.