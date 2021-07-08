Fans celebrate 10 years of Arijit Singh in Bollywood by sharing their fav songs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANRAO721 Arijit Singh

If you've reminisced about your loved one with the song 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' playing in the backdrop or recalled fond memories with your friends while listening to 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', you're probably an Arijit Singh fan. The singer who's known for his soulful songs like 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Hawayein' among others has completed 10 years in the film industry.

Arijit Singh began his career when he participated in the reality show, Fame Gurukul in 2005. While he didn't receive widespread recognition then, when he made his Bollywood debut with 'Phit Mohabbat' in 2011, there was no turning back for him. His fame rose to widespread prominence with the release of the song "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 in 2013. The singer gave back to back hits thereafter collecting several awards and accolades. He received his first National Film Awards for the song 'Binte Dil' from Padmaavat in 2019 for Best Male Playback Singer. Also, he was declared the most-streamed Indian artist of the year 2020 by Spotify.

As he completed a decade in the industry, Arijit Singh fans took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion by sharing their favourite songs sung by him. Some also posted creative fan-arts to show their love for the singer.

Also they couldn't stop praising him. "10 Years Of Soulful Era. 10 Years of The Best Voice World Has Witness. 10 Years of Melody Saviour. 10 Years Of "GOD OF MUSIC" Legendary "Arijit Singh". #ArijitSingh #JoTumAaGayeHo," wrote a user on Twitter, while another said, "10 years of my favourite singer #ArijitSingh in Bollywood. In this span , he has clearly proved how versatile he is. 6 Filmfare awards and A national award in just 10years and many more. How dominating he is! He is the king & God of music. Can’t praise him enough."

Here's how fans celebrated 10 years of Arijit Singh in Bollywood: