Internet finally finds competition for Shashi Tharoor in this English speaking Dadi

Users suggested that English speaking Dadi could give tough competition to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

A video featuring a grandma speaking fluent English has been going viral on the internet. The video shared by IPS officer Arun Brotha features an old lady talking about Mahatma Gandhi in fluent English. The video went viral in no time and people shared their reaction to the video. Many users also helped to identify the woman in the video. The old woman in the video was identified as Bhagwani Devi who originally hails from the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

In the 36 seconds long video, Bhagwani Devi dressed in traditional Red saree is seen delivering a verbal essay of sorts. She starts off by mentioning Mahatma Gandhi as 'one of the greatest man of the world'.

She adds that Gandhi was the father of the nation and a lover of non-violence before ending the video by stating her name.

Sharing the video with hi followers IPS Arun Brotha tweeted, “How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?". Watch the viral video:

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

While many users hailed Dadi’s fluent English, one of the users thought that Dadi could give competition to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is known for his excellent command over the English language.

Finally a tight competition to @ShashiTharoor — Purnachandran Nair (@purna_nair) March 1, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions:

10/10

Proud of dadi Amma — Amol Ranjan (@amolranjanpand1) March 1, 2020

Hats off. How sweet !! — Prasanna Mishra (@punarbashu) March 1, 2020

💯 for cutenesses :) — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) March 1, 2020