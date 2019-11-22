Video of bride turning up for her wedding in coffin sends the internet into frenzy

A bride in Ghana made an unusual entry at her wedding in a casket

Emotional, quirky, funny -- there have been all types of entries to the dais at a wedding ceremony in the history of mankind... But this bride took it a notch higher after turning up for her wedding in a coffin

You read that right!

In a video that has taken the social media by storm, guests are gathered at what seems to be a wedding ceremony. There is a big box covered by a black sheet at the centre.

The sheet is then dramatically pulled off to reveal a white casket -- which has the bride dressed in a shiny golden gown for the ceremony.

The woman then move to the music, while seated inside the coffin. The guests outside cheer and applaud.

- Bride arrives her wedding in a coffin.pic.twitter.com/6c8Sgp1AnA — Postsubman (@Postsubman) November 16, 2019

Internet was thoroughly amused, bemused and confused -- all at the same time.

