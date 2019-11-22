Video of bride turning up for her wedding in coffin sends the internet into frenzy

Emotional, quirky, funny -- there have been all types of entries to the dais at a wedding ceremony in the history of mankind... But this bride took it a notch higher after turning up for her wedding in a coffin
You read that right!
In a video that has taken the social media by storm, guests are gathered at what seems to be a wedding ceremony. There is a big box covered by a black sheet at the centre.
The sheet is then dramatically pulled off to reveal a white casket -- which has the bride dressed in a shiny golden gown for the ceremony.
The woman then move to the music, while seated inside the coffin. The guests outside cheer and applaud.
- Bride arrives her wedding in a coffin.pic.twitter.com/6c8Sgp1AnA— Postsubman (@Postsubman) November 16, 2019
Internet was thoroughly amused, bemused and confused -- all at the same time.
Wait... Is that her wedding, reception or funeral??? pic.twitter.com/ByPEhpoIqI— KokoLuvaMan (@phoenixtyphon) November 16, 2019
Dead on arrival pic.twitter.com/kzAtKggurz— Man on a Mission (@Fafoo07) November 16, 2019
Dead marriage pic.twitter.com/xGdZpnD95t— King Of gods (@Azguardude) November 16, 2019