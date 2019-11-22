Friday, November 22, 2019
     
Video of bride turning up for her wedding in coffin sends the internet into frenzy

The bride turned up at her wedding in a coffin. You read that right!

New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2019 16:03 IST
bride ghana

A bride in Ghana made an unusual entry at her wedding in a casket

Emotional, quirky, funny -- there have been all types of entries to the dais at a wedding ceremony in the history of mankind... But this bride took it a notch higher after turning up for her wedding in a coffin

You read that right!

In a video that has taken the social media by storm, guests are gathered at what seems to be a wedding ceremony. There is a big box covered by a black sheet at the centre.

The sheet is then dramatically pulled off to reveal a white casket -- which has the bride dressed in a shiny golden gown for the ceremony.

The woman then move to the music, while seated inside the coffin. The guests outside cheer and applaud.

Internet was thoroughly amused, bemused and confused -- all at the same time.

