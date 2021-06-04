Assam Police gives quirky spin to Amrita Rao's viral 'Jal Lijiye' meme: 'Inconvenience is NOT regretted'

Image Source : TWITTER Amrita Rao

If you are not living under a rock, chances are that you must have stumbled upon the viral ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme based on Amrita Rao, Shahid Kapoor starrer film Vivah (2006). Amrita's dialogue, 'Jal Lijiye' has been transformed into a zillion memes by now as netizens are giving a hilarious and quirky spin to it. Joining the social media bandwagon, Assam Police shared the meme to share a quirky yet strict warning to drug peddlers in the state.

In the post, Amrita is seen holding a pair of handcuffs, along with a tagline that reads, “Jail chaliye, thak gaye honge drugs peddling karte karte. (Let’s go to jail. You must be tired of peddling drugs.) Sharing the photo, Assam Police writes, "If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted!" Check out the tweet:

Assam police's tweet is impressing one and all. Twitter users have taken to comment section to laud the department for using creative means to spread awareness. A user wrote, "Assam Police always comes up with new Ideas," another said, "Drug Peddlers should understand one thing. @assampolice se bacchna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai." Some also responded and encouraged them by posting memes in the comment section. Take a look:

Don't miss these:

Mumbai Police gives hilarious spin to Money Heist scene to spread awareness for online safety

Big B, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann, Deepika Padukone, Kajol in Mumbai Police memes for Covid awareness