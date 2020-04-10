Image Source : TWITTER Anand Mahindra wins internet again, widely appreciated for his banana leaf tweet

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra has won over the internet once again. He took to Twitter on Thursday to reveals that he has started using banana leaves at his workplace for everyone in order to extend a helping hand to the farmers. Mahindra took to Twitter to reveal that he received a message that made him focus on the plight of the struggling banana farmers and instantly took the measures to help them.

He tweeted, "A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you!"

A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ouUx7xfMdK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2020

Anand Mahindra has been doing his best to provide help to those who require during the coronavirus poandemic. He is also trying to help the doctors and health officials by making more ventilators. His team has come up with three types of ventilators to combat the coronavirus outbreak. He had announced earlier that Mahindra Group would start working to explore how the manufacturing plants can make ventilators and they have done it successfully. With a number of confirmed coronavirus cases increasing day by day, the scarcity of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits and life-saving critical care equipment such as ventilators is becoming a big issue.

Anand Mahindra wrote, "So, so proud of our Kandivali & Igatpuri teams who confined themselves to the factories & without sleep produced this in 48hrs. With humility, we will seek guidance from specialists on the usefulness of the device. Whatever the outcome, they have shown India fights back..."

As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakhs. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below ₹7,500 https://t.co/3rz1FBkPF0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020

In another tweet, he informed, "As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakhs. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below ₹7,500"

