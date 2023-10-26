India Mobile Congress 2023: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the grand telecom event tomorrow - What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress 2022

India Mobile Congress (IMC 2023): The highly anticipated India Mobile Congress 2023, the country's largest telecom industry event, is set to commence on October 27th in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this three-day program, as announced by the Department of Telecommunications on the social media platform X. The India Mobile Congress 2023 is set to be a hub of innovation, knowledge sharing, and networking, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in the telecom and technology sectors.

Joint Effort by the Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India

The event is a joint effort between the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India and will take place at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. This year marks the seventh edition of IMC, and it is expected to draw a massive crowd, with approximately 1 lakh attendees. Moreover, more than 1300 representatives and 400 speakers from 31 countries will participate, making it a global tech extravaganza.

Empowering Young Entrepreneurs with the Aspire Program

A noteworthy addition to this year's IMC is the launch of the Aspire program. This initiative is aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs in the telecom and digital domains to kickstart their businesses. Back in July 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasised the importance of establishing India as a technology superpower, making this an opportune time for the Aspire program.

Key Topics on the Agenda

The India Mobile Congress 2023 will feature discussions on a wide range of crucial topics. With a strong emphasis on 5G expansion, preparations for the future 6G, broadcasting, drone device manufacturing, semiconductor production, and green technology, the event promises to delve into the forefront of technological advancements. Additionally, the utilisation and development of AI in India are expected to be central themes in this grand gathering.

