Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 5 Tips to keep a check on Apple Watch battery life | Know-how

5 Tips to keep a check on Apple Watch battery life | Know-how

Apple Watch Battery Life: Here are a few methods to check the battery life of your Apple Watch, to dignose the reason and fix it. This will help your wearable to work efficiently and smoothly.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2023 12:16 IST
apple watch, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : APPLE 5 ways to keep a check on Apple Watch’s battery life

If you are also having trouble with the draining battery life of your smartwatch, then this article might be of some help. Here we bring to you five different ways to check your Apple Watch's battery life:

1. Control Center on Apple Watch

  • Open the Control Center by pressing the side button or swiping up from the bottom of the watch screen.
  • You will find the battery percentage tile; tap it to expand and enable Low Power Mode if needed.

2. Using the Settings App

  • Press the Digital Crown to access the App Library and tap the Settings app.
  • Select "Battery" to view the battery percentage, last charge time, and a 24-hour performance summary.

3. Adding Battery Percentage to Watch Face

  • To add the battery percentage to your watch face, long-press the watch face to enter the edit mode.
  • Tap "Edit" and navigate to the Complications screen.
  • Select an empty complication slot or the one you want to replace and choose "Battery."

4. Check the battery of the Apple Watch on your iPhone’s home screen

  • Press and hold the iPhone's Home Screen and tap the '+' icon in the top left corner.
  • Select "Batteries" and choose the desired battery widget style.
  • Add the widget to your Home Screen.

5. Add a Lock Screen Widget on the iPhone

  • On your iPhone's Lock Screen, tap and hold to enter customization mode.
  • Choose ‘Lock Screen’ and there, select ‘Add Widgets’
  • Scroll down to "Batteries" and pick your preferred widget style.
  • The widget displays the battery percentage of a Bluetooth-connected device; ensure it shows your Apple Watch's battery percentage by customizing the settings.

ALSO READ: ​Xiaomi unveils First Blood Pressure Watch: A comprehensive health tracker with ECG capabilities

Related Stories
You can now install watchOS 10 beta update on your Apple watch: Know how

You can now install watchOS 10 beta update on your Apple watch: Know how

Life-saving Apple Watch: Trail runner rescued after fall, reports say

Life-saving Apple Watch: Trail runner rescued after fall, reports say

Find your lost Apple watch using your iPhone: Here's how

Find your lost Apple watch using your iPhone: Here's how

Apple Watch Series 9: Here's all you need to know about 'Double Tap’ feature

Apple Watch Series 9: Here's all you need to know about 'Double Tap’ feature

Book your Apple iPhone 15 today: Here's easy steps to pre-order, know pricing and availability

Book your Apple iPhone 15 today: Here's easy steps to pre-order, know pricing and availability

Apple Watch Series 9: The ultimate health and connectivity companion

Apple Watch Series 9: The ultimate health and connectivity companion

Apple stops the repair for the luxurious $17,000 Gold Apple Watch Edition

Apple stops the repair for the luxurious $17,000 Gold Apple Watch Edition

New double tap feature hits Apple Watch Series 9 in watchOS 10.1 Beta: Details

New double tap feature hits Apple Watch Series 9 in watchOS 10.1 Beta: Details

Check Apple's latest mental well-being features on World Mental Health Day 2023

Check Apple's latest mental well-being features on World Mental Health Day 2023

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News