5 Tips to keep a check on Apple Watch battery life | Know-how

If you are also having trouble with the draining battery life of your smartwatch, then this article might be of some help. Here we bring to you five different ways to check your Apple Watch's battery life:

1. Control Center on Apple Watch

Open the Control Center by pressing the side button or swiping up from the bottom of the watch screen.

You will find the battery percentage tile; tap it to expand and enable Low Power Mode if needed.

2. Using the Settings App

Press the Digital Crown to access the App Library and tap the Settings app.

Select "Battery" to view the battery percentage, last charge time, and a 24-hour performance summary.

3. Adding Battery Percentage to Watch Face

To add the battery percentage to your watch face, long-press the watch face to enter the edit mode.

Tap "Edit" and navigate to the Complications screen.

Select an empty complication slot or the one you want to replace and choose "Battery."

4. Check the battery of the Apple Watch on your iPhone’s home screen

Press and hold the iPhone's Home Screen and tap the '+' icon in the top left corner.

Select "Batteries" and choose the desired battery widget style.

Add the widget to your Home Screen.

5. Add a Lock Screen Widget on the iPhone

On your iPhone's Lock Screen, tap and hold to enter customization mode.

Choose ‘Lock Screen’ and there, select ‘Add Widgets’

Scroll down to "Batteries" and pick your preferred widget style.

The widget displays the battery percentage of a Bluetooth-connected device; ensure it shows your Apple Watch's battery percentage by customizing the settings.

