Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Xiaomi unveils First Blood Pressure Watch: A comprehensive health tracker with ECG capabilities

Xiaomi unveils First Blood Pressure Watch: A comprehensive health tracker with ECG capabilities

The Xiaomi First Blood Pressure Watch boasts an elegant and informative design, featuring a round dial that presents vital health metrics such as high pressure, low pressure, pulse, and more in a clear and user-friendly manner.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2023 11:16 IST
Xiaomi First Blood Pressure Watch
Image Source : GOOGLE Xiaomi unveils First Blood Pressure Watch

Xiaomi is on the brink of releasing a groundbreaking health tech wearable- the "Xiaomi First Blood Pressure Watch," which is set to launch on October 26. This device has been designed to revolutionize health monitoring by offering an all-in-one solution for users.

Intelligent health tracking

The Xiaomi First Blood Pressure Watch stands out by combining a high-end wristwatch design with intelligent features that go beyond traditional health tracking. In addition to monitoring blood pressure and ECG, it offers continuous heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, night sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing training, skin temperature tracking, and features related to women's health. Xiaomi's aim is to provide users with a comprehensive health protection solution.

Medical standards and certification

What makes this device even more impressive is its adherence to medical standards. It has achieved Class II medical device registration in China, highlighting its accuracy and reliability. Equipped with high-precision pressure measurement components, it boasts an impressive pressure accuracy level of within 3mmHg.

Strategic partnership for advanced health solutions

Xiaomi's strategic partnership with the North China Medical Center, consisting of three hospitals, underscores its commitment to advancing professional medical health solutions. This collaboration reinforces the device's medical-grade capabilities.

Elegant design and user-friendly interface

The Xiaomi First Blood Pressure Watch features an elegant and informative design with a round dial that displays high pressure, low pressure, pulse, and more in a clear and user-friendly manner. The use of colour coding (green, yellow, and red zones) enables users to quickly assess their health status at a glance.

Related Stories
Redmi 12 5G series now launched in India starting at Rs 10,999: All details here

Redmi 12 5G series now launched in India starting at Rs 10,999: All details here

Xiaomi introduces Redmi Watch 3 Active in India: Check prices and specs here

Xiaomi introduces Redmi Watch 3 Active in India: Check prices and specs here

Redmi K60 Ultra launching tomorrow: specs and other details revealed

Redmi K60 Ultra launching tomorrow: specs and other details revealed

New Redmi Note 13 series to launch on September 21: Details

New Redmi Note 13 series to launch on September 21: Details

Xiaomi 14 series set to debut: What you should know?

Xiaomi 14 series set to debut: What you should know?

Redmi Note 13 series unveiling in China, Indian launch anticipated: Details

Redmi Note 13 series unveiling in China, Indian launch anticipated: Details

Xiaomi launches 13T and 13T Pro: Pricing, variants, and key features revealed

Xiaomi launches 13T and 13T Pro: Pricing, variants, and key features revealed

Ex-Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain appointed at AI company G42

Ex-Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain appointed at AI company G42

ALSO READ Affordable BSNL plan offers 90 days of free Calling at just Rs 439: Details

Xiaomi's foray into the realm of medical-grade health monitoring with the First Blood Pressure Watch represents a significant step toward offering consumers advanced health protection. By combining aesthetics with functionality, Xiaomi is poised to attract users seeking a more comprehensive approach to personal well-being. As the product's launch date approaches, it's an exciting time for those interested in innovative health technology.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News