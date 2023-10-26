Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Realme GT 5 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 teased: Here's what we know so far

The Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to sport a robust 5,400mAh battery and support for lightning-fast 100W wired charging, as well as 50W wireless charging. Security-conscious users will find an in-display fingerprint sensor for easy and secure access.

October 26, 2023
Image Source : REALME Realme GT 5 Pro: Official teaser hints at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse

Realme GT 5 Pro Launch: Realme is gearing up for a new addition to its smartphone lineup with the impending launch of the Realme GT 5 Pro. Building on the success of the Realme GT 5, which made its debut in China this August, the GT 5 Pro is generating considerable buzz with leaked details and official teases.

In a recent Weibo post, the company dropped a hint, unveiling the "Pro" moniker for the upcoming model. While design details are still under wraps, the caption roughly translates to "It takes two years to build a ship, and we are ready! Please shout out its name!"

Realme GT 5 Pro Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The real star of the show, however, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that's set to power the GT 5 Pro. This powerful chipset is expected to be paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Software-wise, the phone will run on the Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, promising a seamless user experience.

The display is anticipated to be a highlight, boasting a BOE AMOLED curved screen with an impressive 2K resolution. Users can also look forward to a 6.82-inch panel with a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming and multimedia.

Expected Camera Specs of Realme GT 5 Pro 

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the GT 5 Pro is rumored to feature an advanced camera setup. This could include a high-quality Sony IMX9 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom.

Company to launch two version of Realme GT 5 Pro? 

Worth noting is the possibility of two versions of the Realme GT 5 with differing battery and charging configurations, offering consumers choices that suit their needs. While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, Realme enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the GT 5 Pro. 

