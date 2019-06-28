AirtelThanks launches new exciting offers for its V-Fiber customers

Image Source : TWITTER/AIRTELINDIA #AirtelThanks launches new offers for V-Fiber users

Bharti Airtel India, major telecommunications company launches its updated version of Customer Rewards Programme under the famous #AirtelThanks. Users of 'V-Fibre' home broadband connection shall now receive exclusive perks on plans with a rental of Rs 1,099 or above. The recently updated customer rewards programme constitutes, free subscription to the very famous American Media provider Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5.

Along with Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 the telecommunication company, Airtel shall also provide a subscription to their own AirtelTV along with Hello Tunes for prepaid-postpaid mobile phone customers using plans for Rs 129 and above. Back in 2018, the company had launched similar offers for postpaid and broadband users.

"We are elated to offer our customers with exciting benefits, supported by airtel's exceptional services and provide them a completely new and magical experience with our new and refreshed #AirtelThanks programme. Also, we have some other e-commerce and digital entertainment facilities added to this bouquet of offers for our Home Broadband users. Envisioning a new industrial benchmark that we are setting for our dear customers”, said the CEO-Broadband, Bharti Airtel George Mathen.

AirTelThanks Benefits

Three months subscription gift for Netflix, access to premium content on ZEE5 along with one full year membership to Amazon Prime and Airtel TV. The different airtel broadband plans ranging from Rs 1,099,Rs 1,599 to Rs 1,999 have different offers added to the refreshed bouquet of customer rewards programme on #AirtelThanks. The users shall get the internet speed of 100Mbps to 300Mbps with data availability of 500GB date, 600GB data , to Unlimited data with data usage bonus on plan of Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999 respectively. The one time data usage bonus on plans of Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999 of 1,000GB to unlimited usage respectively. The later two plans also include one month local as well as STD calls. The internet speed of Rs 1,999 restricts it to 100Mbps only like that of Rs 1,099 plan.

With, such exciting deals to offer Airtel has for sure made it easier for customers who seek online streaming platforms for the subscription plans to get it handy with their periodical mobile phone and broadband usage plans easily.

