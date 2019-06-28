Realme C2 up on sale once again today at 12:00 pm IST

Image Source : TWITTER/REALME Realme C2 on Sale

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company,Realme launched its smartphone Realme C2 in April earlier this year. Initially, it was put on sale somewhere between mid-May, ever since then Chinese smartphone company has put Realme C2 over multiple flash sales. Realme C2 is up on a similar flash sale today, available on online shopping site Flipkart as well as the company's own site Realme.com, starting at 12:00 p.m (noon).

Also, read:Nubia X 5G with dual-screen and X50 5G modem announced

Realme C2: Specifications

Realme C2 is available in two exciting color options of Diamond Blue and Diamond Black. The smartphone consists of a 6.1-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, powered with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3 GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Realme C2 is a dual-SIM(Nano) running on Android 9 with ColourOS 6 on top.

Among other features, one shall get up to 32 GB of inbuilt storage, a micro SD card slot (up to 256 GB),4G VoLTE support, and a rear fingerprint sensor. It houses a dual rare camera set up along with 13-megapixel primary sensor and an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For perfect selfies, the phone offers a 5-megapixel shooter

Realme C2 Price and Offers

The smartphone starts with an affordable price of Rs 5,999 for its base variant which is inclusive of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage. The other two variants are of 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB onboard storage as well as 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB onboard storage for the maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. Flipkart shall offer No-Cost EMI options along with 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Realme on its website Realme.com, on the other hand, plans to give a whopping 15% CASHBACK option on payments made with Mobikwik.

Also, read:Portronics launches its Truly Wireless portable speaker ‘PICO’ in India