Image Source : WEIBO Nubia X 5G with dual-screen and X50 5G modem announced

Nubia launches the 5G variant of the Nubia X called the Nubia X 5G with Qualcomm’s X50 modem. The device was unveiled at the 5G+ mobile conference that was hosted by China Mobile today and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Qualcomm X50 modem for 5G connectivity.

The phone gets the 5G logo placed next to the rear dual LED flash that indicates the 5G capability of the phone. It looks similar to the Nubia X smartphone with a secondary AMOLED screen that was launched last year.

Detailed specs of the Nubia X 5G have not been revealed and also no information on the launch is revealed.

Image Source : WEIBO Nubia X 5G

Looking back at the Nubia X, the Nubia X comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 93.6% screen-body ratio. It doesn't feature a notch or a front camera, but has a secondary 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED display at the back. The phone comes with a patent for eye protection that comes with a separate mode and features a 16 Megapixel rear camera backed with AI scene recognition and dual tone LED Flash, along with a 24 Megapixel camera. The device features a fingerprint sensor on both sides and houses a 3800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.