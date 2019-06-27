Portronics launches its Truly Wireless portable speaker ‘PICO’ in India

Portronics launches its new speaker in India called the Portronics PICO. Portronics PICO is a compact Bluetooth Speaker that comes with powerful sound. It comes in a mini cylindrical shape and has a diameter of just 5.5 cm and with a height of 4.2 cm weighing 50 grams. It offers a crisp, clear and loud sound with 3W output and reasonable bass.

It comes with velvet smooth premium silicon body with a nice touch along with stability on higher volumes. It comes with three colour options of red, grey and black. It connects easily with iOS, Android and Windows devices and features a 300mAh inbuilt battery that can be charged in just one hour.

It comes with a TWS feature that lets users connect two of these compact speakers together for both Left and Right channels for that stereo output. For connectivity, PICO gets Bluetooth 4.2 BLE for fast speed that requires low energy and more security, compared to Bluetooth 4.1. Users can play music through speakers from a distance of 30 feet.

Portronics PICO price

The new Portronics PICO price in India is Rs 999 and will be available on all leading online and offline stores across India.

