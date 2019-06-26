Image Source : ANDROID Android Auto gets a new interface with dark mode and more

Google revealed a new refreshed interface last month at Google's IO 2019. Now according to Android Police reports, the refreshed interface for the search giant's car-connect Android Auto platform has started rolling out for users from today.

Also, read: Apple to replace battery of 15-inch MacBook Pro units over fire risk

As per the original announcement by Google, the latest Android Auto release has been built to help users to get on the road faster with showing more useful information at a glance to simplify some common tasks while you drive.

In order to get users on the road more quickly, Android Auto will automatically play your media on turning on the vehicle and immediately launch your chosen navigation app. With this users could either issue a voice command or tap on a suggested destination.

Android Auto's navigation has been simplified by which users will be able to control their apps with fewer taps, receive turn-by-turn directions as well as incoming calls from the same screen.

The most exciting aspect of Android Auto's interface is the inclusion of the new dark mode that makes driving at night a whole easier. As per Google, the new dark theme gets easy to read fonts as well as colourful accents for improved visibility.

Also, read: Apple iOS 13: Siri to soon talk in desi English accent

The new Android Auto user interface can allow users to manage calls, messages and alerts using the updated notification centre that is optimized for more information display.