Apple to replace battery of 15-inch MacBook Pro units over fire risk

Apple to replace 15-inch MacBook Pro units due to overheating of battery

Apple has recalled a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

These Macbook Pro with retina display were sold between September 2015 and Feburary 2017, can be identified with thier serial number.

The company said in a statement on thursday that, customers can get an affected 15-inch Macbook Pro and get it replaced free of charge.

However, the above mentioned does not count for any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

the company stated,"Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge."

The year before similar replacement programme was carried for newer 13-inch Pros over issues related to battery expansion.

The tech giant,Ming-chi kuo would release an "all-new" 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year,according to Apple famed analyst.

Similar issues were faced by Samsung too and was resolved by the replacement of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 2017 owing to batteries catching fire.

