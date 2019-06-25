Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e launched in India

Samsung has launched its new wearables in India called the Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. The Galaxy Fit e comes with a 0.74-inch PMOLED display and Galaxy Fit comes with a 0.95-inch Full-Color AMOLED display with NFC wireless charging and more.

Samsung Galaxy Fit specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fit comes with a 0.95-inch (120 x 240) Full-Colour AMOLED display with 512KB internal RAM and 2048KB external RAM along with 32MB external ROM. The Galaxy Fit is compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above that run iOS 10.0 and above. It gets features like Activity tracking HRM, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and comes with 5ATM water resistance along with MIL-STD-810G certification. Other features include Bluetooth LE and NFC. It houses a 120mAh battery with NFC wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fit e comes with a 0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display and features 128KB internal RAM with 4MB external ROM that is compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above with iOS 9.0 or above. It gets activity tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM, Accelerometer and 5ATM water resistance along with MIL-STD-810G durability. It gets Bluetooth LE and houses a 70mAh battery with Samsung POGO charging dock.

Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e Price

The Samsung Galaxy Fit price in India is Rs 9990, while the Galaxy Fit e price in India is Rs 2590. The Galaxy Fit comes in Silver and Black colours and the Galaxy Fit e comes in Black, White and Yellow colours. The Galaxy Fit will be available via Flipkart, Myntra, Samsung Opera House and other retail stores starting June 25, while the Galaxy Fit e will be available from July 5 via Flipkart, Myntra and Samsung e-Shop.

