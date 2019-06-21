Image Source : AMAZON LG W-series smartphone with AI triple rear cameras and waterdrop notch display launching on June 26 via Amazon India

LG Electronics is set to launch its new smartphones under the W-series in India. The is could be LG's entry into the budget mid-range smartphone market in India. LG and Amazon have posted the teaser of the new LG W-series smartphone that would be taking on the like os Samsung's 'M' series smartphones.

As far as the looks and specs of the upcoming smartphone are concerned, the LG 'W' series will get a notch display and as per the company, the notch can be customized according to the user’s preference. The phone is said to come with AI-enabled triple rear cameras that could include a regular lens, wide angle lens and a lens for capturing portrait mode photos.

The phone is expected to come in three colour options of black, blue and green. According to the teaser, the smartphone will come with a 'Pocket Worthy-Price Tag', which means that the company might keep the pricing aggressive.

The smartphones 'Notify Me' page is live on Amazon India that is set to launch on 26th June. For more regarding other updates, we will keep you posted once as the launch comes closer.

