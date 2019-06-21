Image Source : IN.C.MI Redmi K20 Pro explorer programme kicks off in India for early access to upcoming Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi announces the Mi Explorer program for Redmi K20 Pro, where users can register on mi.com with personal details from 20th June to 22nd June, wherein 48 applicants will be shortlisted as Mi Explorer on June 25th.

The programme was announced through the Redmi India Twitter account, where the interested participants can register for Redmi K20 Pro explorer programme by visiting the dedicated webpage on Mi.com, wherein the applicants will be asked to provide their personal details after signing via Mi Account.

As soon as the registration process ends on 22nd June at 11:59 IST, the company will start shortlisting the applicants, who will later be notified via email on 25th June.

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are the latest phones in the brand's arsenal. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39 inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and powers on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU with Adreno 640 GPU. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is a mid-segment device that comes powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor.

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China that was again launched in Europe as Mi 9T. As per some of the latest tweets from the country head Manu Kumar Jain, both the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will launch within 4 weeks.

