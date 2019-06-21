Image Source : WEIBO Huawei Nova 5i with 24MP in-screen camera and quad rear cameras announced

Huawei announced its new smartphones under the Nova series called the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro. The company also launched a mid-segment phone under the Nova series called the Huawei Nova 5i that comes powered by Kirin 710 processor. The phone runs on EMUI 9.1 on top of Kirin 710.

Huawei Nova 5i specs

The Huawei Nova 5i comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass IPS LCD screen with DCI-P3 colour gamut that manages 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Octa-core Kirin 710 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It comes in two variants of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with128GB.

The phone runs on EMUI 9.1 on top of Android 9.0 (Pie) and gets a quad rear camera setup of 24 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8 Megapixel ultra wide sensor, 2 Megapixel sensor for macro and a 2 Megapixel camera for portrait shots. It gets a rear fingerprint sensor and houses a 4000mAh battery.

The Huawei Nova 5i is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 20,230) for 6GB RAM+128GB storage and (Rs 22,250) for 8GB RAM+128GB storage. It comes in three colour options of Black, Blue, Red colours and will go on sale in China from 28th June.

