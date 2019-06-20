Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y12 with 5000 mAh battery and AI triple camera launched in India

Vivo has launched its new midrange smartphone under the Y series called the Vivo Y12. The phone runs on Funtouch OS on top of Android Pie and features the Ultra Game Mode as well. It has a gradient back and comes in two colour options of Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red.

Also, read: Tips on how to protect your smartphone from getting hacked

Vivo Y12 specifications

The Vivo Y12 comes with a 6.35 inch HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1544×720 pixels and is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes in two configurations of 3GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 32GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card.

It gets a 13MP rear camera with LED flash along with a 2 Megapixel camera and an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is a 16 Megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture.

The phone gets a fingerprint sensor at the back and houses a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y12 price

The Vivo Y12 price in India starts at Rs 12,490 and will be available via Amazon, Vivo online store and other offline stores.

Also, read: Xiaomi set to launch the Mi Electric shaver in India soon