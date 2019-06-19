Image Source : TWITTER/XIAOMIINDIA Xiaomi set to launch the Mi Electric shaver in India soon

Xiaomi, the electronics tech company known for its smartphones in India also manufactures accessories under MIJIA brand. The company has been launching products sold only in China and is now gearing up to launch a new electric shaver in India.

Also, read: Facebook unveils its digital currency 'Libra' coming in 2020

The company posted a tweet that says 'say no to scissors. Guess what's coming? #BeardButBetter'. This suggests that the product being teased would most likely be a grooming product, which indicates to the Xiaomi Electric Shaver.

The company has been selling Electric Shavers in China under Mijia brand that has launched some models like Xiaomi Mijia 360 Degree Float Shaving Electric Shaver, USB Rechargeable Electric Shaver etc. The model launching in India is not known, but the latest model in its electric shaving product range comes with a metal body and USB Type-C charging.

More will be known about the product when it goes official in the coming days.

Also, read: How to recover deleted WhatsApp conversations on Android phones and iPhone