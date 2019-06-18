Image Source : PIXABAY/ARIVERA How to recover deleted WhatsApp conversations on Android phones and iPhone

WhatsApp is the most adopted messaging platform that is used globally, but since its launch, a lot has changed with new features and updates that make the conversation more convenient. There are times when conversations get deleted on WhatsApp by accident and you didn't realize what it said and wanted to read. Following are some tips that will help you read messages that were lost forever.

Tips on how to recover WhatsApp conversations on Android

Activate backup function: WhatsApp comes with a backup feature that helps in saving all your conversations and keeps it even if you erase it for a week.

To begin with, make sure that your backup function is on, if not open whats app on your phone and click on the three dots, followed with settings. As soon as you go inside the settings menu, click on 'Chat' followed with 'Backup'. Once done, click on 'Save' to make a backup and the frequency with which you want this backup.

Users can also link the WhatsApp account with Google Drive by clicking on 'Google Drive Settings', by which your messages won't take up space and will save automatically in Google cloud.

Now that the backup copy is initiated, to recover messages, you will be required to delete the app from your phone and download it all over again. As soon as it gets reinstalled, simply click on the 'Restore' option that will recover all the history messages that were saved in the backup.

Tips on how to recover WhatsApp conversations on iOS

In iPhones, the conversation gets stored in iCloud and for recovering it one must have this option activated. For this simply access iCloud in your settings, follow the instructions and the information will sync automatically.

In order to activate this, users will be required to first open the WhatsApp application and click on Settings followed with Chats. Once done, click on 'Backup', followed with 'Auto Backup' and the duration on how often you want it to be saved.

For recovering the deleted messages, you will be required to delete WhatsApp from the phone and then install it again. As soon as the phone is verified, select 'Restore backup' and the messages will appear in the iPhone again.

