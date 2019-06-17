Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Infinix Hot 7 Pro with MediaTek Helio P-22 processor and 6GB RAM set to go on sale from June 17

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first phone that comes with 6GB RAM, under Rs 10,000. will be available at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart from 17th June to 21st June.

New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2019 14:59 IST
Representative News Image

Transsion Holding's online-exclusive sub-brand Infinix that launched the new Infinix Hot 7 Pro will be available at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart from 17th June to 21st June, the company said on Sunday.

According to the company, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first phone that comes with 6GB RAM and is priced under Rs 10,000.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with 6.19-inch HD+ display and 2.5D Curved Glass display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P-22 processor with a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup at the back and a 13MP+2MP dual front camera setup. Other features of the phone include a 4000mAh battery with Dirac Stereo Widening technology that delivers a complete surround sound technology.

The phone is entertainment focused and comes with an optimized multimedia experience. The Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with an actual price of Rs 9,999 but can be bought at a launch offer price of Rs 8,999. It comes in two colour options of Aqua Blue and Midnight Black.

(With IANS inputs)

