Infinix Hot 7 Pro with MediaTek Helio P-22 processor and 6GB RAM set to go on sale from June 17 to June 21

Transsion Holding's online-exclusive sub-brand Infinix that launched the new Infinix Hot 7 Pro will be available at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart from 17th June to 21st June, the company said on Sunday.

According to the company, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first phone that comes with 6GB RAM and is priced under Rs 10,000.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with 6.19-inch HD+ display and 2.5D Curved Glass display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P-22 processor with a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup at the back and a 13MP+2MP dual front camera setup. Other features of the phone include a 4000mAh battery with Dirac Stereo Widening technology that delivers a complete surround sound technology.

The phone is entertainment focused and comes with an optimized multimedia experience. The Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with an actual price of Rs 9,999 but can be bought at a launch offer price of Rs 8,999. It comes in two colour options of Aqua Blue and Midnight Black.

