Image Source : SANYO Sanyo launches new 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD TV's under the Nebula series starting at Rs 12,999

Sanyo has launched new televisions in the Nebula series that include the new 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD Smart TVs. The TVs come with Netflix, YouTube, Fast Cast, Android Mirroring and In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology.

Sanyo Nebula series 32-inch and 43-inch Smart LED TVs specs

The Sanyo Nebula series 32-inch Smart LED TV comes with a 1366 x 768 HD ready display that features 60-hertz refresh rate, with 800:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angle and 280cd/m2 brightness. The Sanyo Nebula 43-inch Smart LED TV comes with a 1920×1080 Full HD display with 60-hertz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 300cd/m2 brightness.

The television comes with 896MHz CA9 CPU with Mali-400 GPU along with 768MB RAM and 4GB storage. The 32-inch TV comes with 8 x 2 Watts box speaker, while the 43-inch TV comes with 10 x 2 watts box speaker. Both come with 2 x HDMI ports, WiFi, RJ-45, 3.5mm headphone output and 2 x USB ports.

The Sanyo Nebula 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 12,999, while the Sanyo Nebula 43-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 22,999 and will be available from Amazon.in.

