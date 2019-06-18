Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG phone: Gaming smartphones in India

Nubia has launched its news gaming smartphone in India called the Nubia Red Magic 3, as the gaming smartphone space is heating up in the country with the likes of Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 and Asus ROG smartphone.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with some first of a kind features that include an in-built fan for cooling and a 48MP rear camera that can record videos at 8K and also features a 90Hz display.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 takes on the likes of Black Shark 2 and ROG phone that was launched last year. Following are the specs comparison of all three phones.

Display

Nubia Red Magic 3- 6.65 inches 90Hz AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 388ppi density with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Black Shark 2- 6.39 inches AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403ppi density.

Asus ROG phone- 6.0 inches 90Hz AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2160 pixels, 402ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Processor

Nubia Red Magic 3- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 485) with 640 GPU.

Black Shark 2- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.41 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485) with 640 GPU.

Asus ROG phone- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core (4x2.96 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) with Adreno 630 GPU.

Camera

Nubia Red Magic 3- 48 Megapixel, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF with LED flash and a 16 MP, f/2.0, 2.0µm front camera.

Black Shark 2- 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF, 12 MP, f/2.2, (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom with LED flash and a 20 MP front camera.

Asus ROG phone- 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, 4-axis OIS, 8 MP, 12mm (ultrawide) LED flash and 8MP front camera.

Battery

Nubia Red Magic 3- 5000 mAh battery with 27W Fast battery charging.

Black Shark 2- 4000 mAh battery with 27W Fast battery charging.

Asus ROG phone- 4000 mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge 4+ Fast battery charging.

Price

Nubia Red Magic 3- Starts at Rs 35,999

Black Shark 2- Starts at Rs 39,990

Asus ROG phone- Starts at Rs 69,999

