Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 get cheaper with price cuts in India

HMD global that recently launched the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 have now got a price cut. Nokia had launched the Nokia 3.2 for Rs 8,990 and Nokia 4.2 for Rs 10,990 respectively and now after a month later, the company has reduced the price of both the phones on Nokia e-commerce website and Amazon India. The prices may differ on both the websites with Amazon offering a better deal.

The Nokia 3.2 (2GB RAM/16GB) on Amazon is priced at Rs 8,150, while the other (3GB RAM/32GB) is priced at Rs 9,410. Similarly, the Nokia 3.2 (2GB RAM/16GB) on Nokia website is priced at Rs 8,490, while the Nokia 3.2 (3GB RAM/32GB) is priced at Rs 10,290. The 2GB RAM variant originally costs Rs 8,990, while the 3GB RAM variant is originally priced at Rs 8,990.

The Nokia 4.2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that was priced at Rs 10,990 is now available for Rs 10,490.

The Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ a-Si TFT LCD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor. It gets a 13 Megapixel rear camera and a 5 Megapixel front camera. It also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and houses a 4000mAh battery.

The Nokia 4.2 comes with 5.71-inch HD+ display with Snapdragon 439 processor with dual rear cameras that include a 13MP sensor along with a 2MP depth camera and an 8MP front camera. It gets a dedicated Google Assistant button and houses a 3000mAh battery.

