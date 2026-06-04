Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha goes live in Jio Hotstar, X users react | See posts

New Delhi:

Having completed its theatrical run, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has made it's debut on OTT platforms. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this blockbuster sequel to Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film shattered several box office records and garnered immense praise from audiences. The movie is now being aired Live on Jio Hotstar.

So, let's know everything about the premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha.

What time was the OTT release?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge ran live on Jio Hotstar starting June 4, 2026. The streaming platform kicked off the premiere at 7:00 PM with a special 30-minute 'Behind-the-Scenes' pre-show. This BTS segment offered viewers a glimpse into the filmmaking process, where the cast of Dhurandhar sat together and spoke about the making of the films.

Unfiltered version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge went live

The full version of the film will be available to viewers starting June 5. The OTT version that went live today included unfiltered dialogues. The movie will be available in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, tomorrow onwards. Despite having been in theaters for over two months, the film successfully managed to draw large crowds to cinemas.

X reactions to Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha live

X users seemed to have enjoyed the Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Undekha live premiere. Have a look at some X reactions here:

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Presented by Jio Studios and produced under the banner of B62 Studios, the story of Dhurandhar 1 and 2 was penned by Aditya Dhar. It has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film tells the story of an undercover agent who travels to Karachi and infiltrates the dangerous Lyari Gang led by the bandit, Rahman.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved a spectacular net collection of Rs 1,148.76 crore at the domestic box office, while its total earnings stand at Rs 1,374.82 crore. Meanwhile, globally, it has grossed approximately Rs 1,700 crore.

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