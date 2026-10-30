Missed Manoj Bajpayee's Last Man in Tower in theatres? Here's when and where you can watch it

If you missed Manoj Bajpayee's Last Man in Tower in cinemas, you will soon be able to watch the film from the comfort of your home. The film, which also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on November 6, 2026. Directed by Ben Rekhi, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name and explores what happens when a community is divided over money, property and the idea of holding on to one's home.

Last Man in Tower was released in theatres on September 11. Its OTT premiere will give the film another opportunity to reach viewers who could not catch it on the big screen. The film is led by Bajpayee, with Irani and Dutta in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Sukant Goel, Harish Khanna, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Swaroopa Ghosh.

What is Last Man in Tower about?

The story centres on Masterji, a retired schoolteacher played by Manoj Bajpayee, who lives in an ageing Mumbai housing society. When a builder, played by Boman Irani, makes an attractive redevelopment offer to the residents, most of them see it as an opportunity to move on to a better life. Masterji, however, refuses to give up his home.

For him, the flat is not simply a property that can be exchanged for money. It holds memories and represents a life he has built over the years. His decision puts him at odds with his neighbours, who begin to see his refusal as an obstacle to their own plans. Divya Dutta plays Mrs Puri, one of the residents whose choices and circumstances become part of the growing conflict.

As pressure builds, the disagreement over a building turns into a larger battle involving personal ambition, relationships, loyalty and morality. The film looks at how quickly a close-knit community can change when everyone is offered something they want.

Swaroopa Ghosh is also part of the cast

The film also features Swaroopa Ghosh, whose work and experiences were discussed in an earlier India TV exclusive. In the conversation, the actor spoke about Last Man in Tower, her association with Piku and her experience of working with actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ghosh is among the ensemble cast members in the Ben Rekhi directorial. Her presence adds to a film that relies on the residents of the housing society and their individual perspectives to build its central conflict.

Who has made Last Man in Tower?

Ben Rekhi has directed the film, which is adapted from Aravind Adiga’s novel by screenwriter Sooni Taraporevala. Juhi Chaturvedi, known for writing films including Piku and October, has penned the dialogues. The film is produced by Rana Daggubati, Ben Rekhi, Guneet Dogra and Pratiksha Rao. Govind Vasantha has composed the music.

With its November 6 digital premiere, Last Man in Tower will be available to stream on ZEE5 in Hindi. Viewers who missed its theatrical run can now catch Bajpayee, Irani and Dutta's drama online.

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Exclusive: Swaroopa Ghosh on Last Man in Tower, Piku and working with Manoj Bajpayee, Amitabh Bachchan