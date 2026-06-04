'Sad': Hrithik Roshan says directors refuse to see him beyond the 'good guy' image

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan recently revealed the kind of role he would love to take on next, and it is one that fans may not immediately expect. The actor, who treats Instagram as his personal diary and posts slices from his life, including his food, workout routine, travel diaries and family, posted a thoughtful note on the favourite character he has played.

Hrithik Roshan talks about his dream role

Hrithik Roshan shared that when he was asked what sort of character he is currently looking for, the answer came to him almost instantly. Interestingly, he pointed to a role from a film he was a small but pivotal part of. "Just got asked what's the kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from luck by chance ? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that," he wrote, while posting a photo from his Paris vacation.

"But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad," he added. Take a look:

For those unfamiliar, Zaffar was one of the standout characters in Luck By Chance, the 2009 film directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the comment box, fans interacted with him and revealed their favourite roles of Hrithik Roshan. "For me you’ll always be Jalaludin Mohammad AKBAR Azeemo Shaan shehanshah," said a user. Another wrote, "We just want to see you, playing good or bad. As a great actor, you will always attract an audience even playing an antagonist. Directors are failing in this regard. Perhaps you could direct this."

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan is currently working on Krrish 4, one of the most anticipated projects of his career. Besides reprising his role in the superhero franchise, the actor is also stepping behind the camera for the first time, marking his directorial debut with the film.

The announcement was made last year by his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who shared a photo with Hrithik and wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 yrs you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Adi Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings (sic)."

Krrish 4 is currently under production. Before this, Hrithik was seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR.

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